Curry bounces back to lead Warriors over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) " Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA's career 3-point list as the Golden State Warriors recovered from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday.

Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

The Splash Brothers had dried up as Golden State dropped two in a row following Kevin Durant's knee injury, but they regained their touch Sunday. Curry hit five 3-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups for 10th place, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Thompson had a 3-pointer and two other baskets during a late surge that allowed Golden State to pull away after leading by one midway through the fourth quarter.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

SUNS 109, CELTICS 106

PHOENIX (AP) " Rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild victory.

The Suns' Eric Bledsoe tied it at 106 with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbounds pass and the Suns' Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis, listed at 5-foot-10 but probably not that tall, grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points. Bledsoe had 28 to help the Suns win three in a row for the first time this season.

JAZZ 110, KINGS 109, OT

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) " Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill's missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending, lifting the Utah Jazz to a thrilling victory over Sacramento.

After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside the key. Gobert, positioned underneath the hoop, reached up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded.

One official initially called goaltending on Gobert. But after a meeting near midcourt, the referees went to the scorer's table to review the play and counted the basket.

Gobert finished with 16 points and 24 rebounds, Rodney Hood scored a season-high 28 and Gordon Hayward added 23 with five assists for Utah.

Ty Lawson scored 19 points for Sacramento, which lost its fourth straight and fell to 1-4 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

MAVERICKS 104, THUNDER 89

DALLAS (AP) " Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell Westbrook had 29 for the Thunder after scoring more than 40 in each of his last four games. He had six rebounds and five assists, but the Mavericks frustrated him into both a technical foul and a flagrant-one foul. Both came in the midst of a 21-4 third-quarter run that allowed Dallas to blow the game open. Westbrook picked up a technical with 8:15 to go in the third quarter when he bounced the ball angrily in referee Marat Kogut's direction after being called for an offensive foul. Then he got his flagrant with 4:27 to go in the quarter for shoving Harrison Barnes.

Barnes made the flagrant free throws and then another to give the Mavericks their biggest lead at 81-57. He finished with 17 points.

Nowitzki tied his season high for rebounds and is 20 points away from becoming the sixth player to score 30,000. He'll likely set the mark at home, where Dallas plays its next three games.

PACERS 97, HAWKS 96

ATLANTA (AP) " Glenn Robinson III hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and Paul George scored 34 points as Indiana rallied to beat Atlanta.

Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, added 16 points and six assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points, and Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Millsap's 3-point attempt fell off the rim at the buzzer.

WIZARDS 115, MAGIC 114

WASHINGTON (AP) " Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to beat Orlando.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Otto Porter scored 11 points, and more importantly spotted Bogdanovic in the corner for his final 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

PELICANS 105, LAKERS 97

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, beating the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short.

Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

The Pelicans improved to 1-4 with Cousins, who joined the team in a trade from Sacramento on Feb. 20. They won a game while he was serving a one-game suspension after earning his 18th technical of the season.

Nick Young led the Lakers with 19 points. They fell to 0-7 since the All-Star break, a game away from equaling the team's worst skid of the season. They've also lost five in a row at Staples Center.