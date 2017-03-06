Red Bulls spoil Atlanta's party

ATLANTA (AP) " Two second half goals in six minutes lifted New York to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York's comeback, seal by a home-team own goal, spoiled the inaugural Major League Soccer match for Atlanta United, the expansion team that had the support of a sellout crowd of 55,000.

Yamil Asad scored the first goal in Atlanta United history late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls finally pulled even in the second half. Shortly after Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kann blocked a shot by New York's Felipe, the Red Bulls scored on a header by Daniel Royer in the 76th minute.

Officials ruled Atlanta's Anton Walkes kicked the ball into the Atlanta United net for the Red Bulls' go-ahead goal. New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to score the goal on a pass from Kemar Lawrence in the 83rd minute, but the decisive contact on the ball was ruled to have come from Walkes.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) " Cyle Larin scored the first goal at the new Orlando City Stadium, Joe Bendik had seven saves and Orlando City beat New York City FC in the season opener for both teams.

Larin slipped a header between goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the right post in the 15th minute. Giles Barnes, who was acquired in February from Vancouver and led Houston in scoring in 2013 and 2014, perfectly placed a cross from the top-left of the box and Larin put it away.

UNION 0, WHITECAPS 0, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) " Vancouver and Philadelphia settled for a scoreless draw in their opener.

The Whitecaps' best opportunity came in the 66th minute. Defender Jordan Harvey took a corner kick from midfielder Cristian Techera and let go a left-footed shot. Goalkeeper Andre Blake was beaten, but defender Keegan Rosenberry blocked the shot.

Philadelphia's Chris Pontius had a chance in the 16th minute with a header, but Harvey cleared the ball.