League: Bryce Cartwright allegedly involved in deal to pay woman $50,000 to have an abortion

The woman claiming to have been pregnant with Bryce Cartwright's baby has criticised the Penrith Panthers star for having "no heart".

A former girlfriend of Cartwright is alleging he and an intermediary of the Panthers - former player Lou Zivanovic - pressured her into terminating a pregnancy in exchange for $50,000, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The woman, who had the abortion in November last year, accused the 22-year-old of showing a lack of compassion and revealed her difficulty in accepting what was being asked of her by Zivanovic.

"He (Cartwright) was very persistent of not being involved," the unidentified woman told Channel Seven on Sunday night. "He just said, 'No, I don't want to be a part of this.

"He didn't have a heart. He just said, 'This is where I'm coming from, if you want to keep the baby keep it, but cut me out.'

"I was like, 'Lou, I'm three months pregnant, I got an ultrasound, there's a heartbeat there.'"

Cartwright reportedly sent the following text messages to the woman when he discovered she was pregnant: "You do realise there is no way I'll be at the birth.

"We won't keep in contact at all."

The pair reportedly started dating in April last year but broke up when she fell pregnant. His ex-girlfriend refused to sign a confidentiality clause in the settlement deal brokered to ensure she would terminate her pregnancy in exchange for money.

"I felt I had no other option than to get rid of the baby, the pressure was relentless," she said. "I was bullied by Bryce and Lou. They showed no compassion towards the baby and me," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The Panthers released a statement saying they had no knowledge of the matter and have not communicated with the woman at the centre of the scandal.

This Bryce Cartwright story is just sick. Players don't need "fixers", they need to grow up & become decent adults with morals & ethics. — Todd Balym (@balym_GCB) 4 March 2017

The revelation adds more controversy to Cartwright's off-field activities.

Last December another of Cartwright's ex-partners targeted the NRL star with a "revenge porn" attack online.

Brittany Hura, who was reportedly in a relationship with Cartwright for six years, allegedly posted photos and screenshots of explicit text messages on social media, ridiculing and seemingly threatening to kill the 22-year-old.

She posted photos of Cartwright naked and in one post complained he "can't pleasure a girl".

"You think I'm laughing because I'm mentally f***ed up?" she said in a video posted under the name Brinneyy Hura.

"I'm not mentally f***ed up, I'm just laughing at you ... you're going to be dead soon.

"In the grave ... six feet under ... you don't even know what's coming at you.

"You can't even pleasure a girl ... all you have to do is throw money at them. Bro you're gone ... chick chick pew."

As news of Cartwright's alleged abortion deal broke, Hura took to social media to once again slam the 22-year-old.

Hura also posted a link on Facebook referencing comments she made last November when she said: "You are a disgrace. You are utterly disgusting. Not only that we were together ... you impregnated another girl and tried to pay her off. Tried to cover and get rid of your mistakes."

Cartwright's current girlfriend Shanelle Peeti defended her partner, saying while pregnant, his former flame wanted more than $170,000 from the talented back-rower - a claim she has denied.

Cartwright is yet to comment on the allegations.

- news.com.au