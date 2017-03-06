NRL: Warriors sweating on fitness of forward trio ahead of Storm clash

The Warriors are sweating on the fitness of forward trio Simon Mannering, Issac Luke and Charlie Gubb ahead of Friday's round two NRL clash against Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mannering and Luke suffered neck and rib injuries respectively before departing early in the second half of Sunday's 26-22 season opening home victory over the Newcastle Knights.

Luke clutched at his ribs after sending a pass in the leadup to centre David Fusitu'a's third try right on halftime. He showed further discomfort after nailing the subsequent conversion but returned after the break, lasting just three minutes before being replaced.

Mannering then headed to the sidelines five minutes later, after being slow to get up following a tackle on Knights fullback Dylan Phythian.

Gubb was concussed late in the match and will need to go through the relevant protocols this week before being cleared to play.

Warriors back-rower Ryan Hoffman said both Mannering and Luke had pulled up well today and it's expected they will be named in coach Stephen Kearney's initial 21-man squad tomorrow.

"I saw both of them this morning and they were certainly moving a lot freer," Hoffman told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"We're certainly very hopeful that they're going to be all right for Friday but it's only round two as well, so we don't want to risk any long-term damage for them.

"But if they're a chance of playing you'll definitely see them out there on Friday."

Melbourne have their own injury concerns with front rower and Kiwis test captain Jesse Bromwich expected to miss two to three weeks after suffering a badly dislocated thumb 10 minutes into Friday night's 12-6 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Bromwich told Storm trainers he could feel the bone pierce his skin and it was initially feared he could be sidelined for up to six to eight weeks. A follow-up examination on Saturday revealed no further damage, but concerns remain that potential infection of the wound could delay his comeback.

The 27-year-old was due to be assessed again today but his omission is a blow to last year's grand finalists, who have already lost fellow Kiwis international and 2018 Warriors signing Tohu Harris for eight weeks to a stress fracture in his left foot.

Storm centre Cheyse Blair will make the trip across the Tasman after taking an early guilty plea to a dangerous tackle charge after he was penalised for lifting Bulldogs playmaker Josh Reynolds.

Coach Craig Bellamy is expected to keep Cameron Munster at fullback and youngster Ryley Jacks at five-eighth with Billy Slater not likely to return for at least another week.

- NZ Herald