No. 1 Debuts

How players fared in their debut at No. 1 in the world:

Dustin Johnson " Won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2017.

Jason Day " Tied for 10th at the Tour Championship in 2015.

Jordan Spieth " Missed the cut at The Barclays in 2015.

Adam Scott " Won the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in 2014.

Rory McIlroy " Tied for third at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2012.

Luke Donald " Tied for seventh at the Memorial in 2012.

Martin Kaymer " Tied for 24th in the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2011.

Lee Westwood " Runner-up at the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2010.

Vijay Singh " Won the Canadian Open in 2004.

David Duval " Won the BellSouth Classic in 1999.

Ernie Els " Runner-up at the Scottish Open in 1997.

Tiger Woods " Tied for 43rd at the Buick Classic in 1997.

Tom Lehman " Was No. 1 for only one week and did not play.

Nick Price " Tied for 10th at the World Series of Golf in 1994.

Fred Couples " Tied for 13th at the Players Championship in 1992.

Ian Woosnam " Won the Masters in 1991.

Nick Faldo " Tied for fourth in the European Open in 1990.

Greg Norman " Won the World Match Play Championship in 1986.

Seve Ballesteros " Tied for fourth at the Italian Open in 1986.

Bernhard Langer " Tied for 16th at the Masters in 1986.

