Rain washes out final of Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) " Rain has washed out the final of the clay-court Brazil Open with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay trying for this third straight title in the tournament as he faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The Spaniard took the first set 7-6 (3), but rain came with the second set even at 3-3. Organizers waited late into the evening before deciding to finish the match on Monday.

Cuevas has won five ATP singles titles " all on clay. Ramos-Vinolas has one ATP singles title.