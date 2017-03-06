2:12pm Mon 6 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rain washes out final of Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) " Rain has washed out the final of the clay-court Brazil Open with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay trying for this third straight title in the tournament as he faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

The Spaniard took the first set 7-6 (3), but rain came with the second set even at 3-3. Organizers waited late into the evening before deciding to finish the match on Monday.

Cuevas has won five ATP singles titles " all on clay. Ramos-Vinolas has one ATP singles title.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 06 Mar 2017 14:22:08 Processing Time: 57ms