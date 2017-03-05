Rugby: All Blacks Sevens edged by Fiji in Las Vegas semifinals

By Campbell Burnes

So close, and yet so far.

Once again the All Blacks Sevens will be consigned to the bronze medal match after falling 19-14 to Fiji in the Cup semifinal in Las Vegas.

New Zealand had the advantage of the strong wind in the first half and made the early running via tries to Isaac Te Tamaki and a penalty try, when Iopu Iopu-Aso was checked by a high tackle as he was crossing the line. Vilimoni Koroi and Trael Joass were both prominent in the early exchanges as the breakdown became a bunfight.

But Fiji were able to switch up a gear, scoring three unanswered tries as New Zealand wilted under intense pressure.

New Zealand will now face hosts USA in the 1.30pm (NZT) bronze fixture, while Fiji will play series leaders South Africa, who had to fight tooth and nail to overcome USA 20-17, in the Cup final at 2pm. South Africa will be gunning for a fourth Cup title in five tournaments.



Fiji 19 (Mesalame Kunavula, Joeli Lutumailagi, Masivesi Dakuwaqa tries; Vatemo Ravouvou 2 con) New Zealand 14 (Isaac Te Tamaki try, penalty try; Te Tamaki con) HT: 14-5 New Zealand

- NZ Herald