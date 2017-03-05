Family, friends gather in memory of former Silver Fern Tania Dalton

Hundreds of family and friends are expected at QBE Stadium, Albany, this afternoon to celebrate the life of former Silver Fern Tania Dalton.

The popular netball international and TV commentator collapsed while playing touch rugby two weeks, after suffering an internal carotid artery aneurysm.

She remained in a critical condition at Auckland Hospital for six days, before family made the painful decision to turn off life support at 1.26pm last Tuesday. Dalton, 45, passed away peacefully the following morning.

Today's service is also timed to begin at 1.26pm, a time that husband Duane Dalton says will take on added significance at today's gathering.

SKY commentator Scotty Stevenson will act as master of ceremonies for the service, which will feature 10 eulogies, including former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene and former netball commentator Andrea McVeigh.

The Dalton family has established a charitable foundation in Tania's name - The Tania Dalton Foundation - in support of sports training and development for underprivileged children.

Dalton leaves behind three children of her own - daughter Tayla, and sons Charlie and Matt.

