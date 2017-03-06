Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen lead darts superstars back to Auckland

The world's best darts players will return for the third Auckland Masters in August.

In what will be sporting legend Phil Taylor's final appearance in Auckland, eight of the world's best will return to the Trusts Arena, as part of the PDC world series tour.

"This is our third year in New Zealand and we're excited about seeing the Auckland Darts Masters continue to grow," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn. "The reception we've received in New Zealand since introducing the Auckland Darts Masters has been incredible."

Taylor and the almost invincible Dutchman, Michael van Gerwen, have yet to win the Auckland event, with England's Adrian Lewis and Scotland's double world champion Gary Anderson taking out the first two titles.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor says he will retire early next year.

The tournament will take place from August 11-13.

