West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Scoreboard

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday in the second one-day international between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium:
Kraigg Brathwaite st Buttler b Ali 42
Evin Lewis c Billings b Finn 8
Kieran Powell c & b Finn 9
Shai Hope c Buttler b Stokes 16
Jason Mohammed c Rashid b Plunkett 50
Jonathan Carter c Rashid b Plunkett 39
Jason Holder c & b Rashid 15
Carlos Brathwaite c Billings b Rashid 23
Ashley Nurse b Plunkett 13
Devendra Bishoo not out 0
Shannon Gabriel run out (Buttler) 1
Extras: (1lb, 2lb, 6w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 225
Overs: 47.5
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-21, 3-46, 4-118, 5-159, 6-173, 7-199, 8-219, 9-224, 10-225.
Bowling: Steven Finn 8-1-38-2, Chris Woakes 8-1-26-0, Liam Plunkett 7.5-1-32-3 (2w), Ben Stokes, 5-0-29-1 (1w), Adil Rashid 9-0-53-2 (3w), Moeen Ali 10-0-44-1.
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Nigel Duguid and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
