Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

AP

