Men's World Cup Slalom Results

1. Michael Matt, Austria, 1:48.26 (55.41-52.85).

2. Stefano Gross, Italy, 1:48.56 (54.26-54.30).

3. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 1:48.72 (55.88-52.84).

4. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1:49.06 (55.73-53.33).

5. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 1:49.50 (56.30-53.20).

6. Patrick Thaler, Italy, 1:49.55 (58.53-51.02).

7. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 1:49.75 (55.89-53.86).

8. Julien Lizeroux, France, 1:49.83 (56.28-53.55).

9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 1:49.90 (57.93-51.97).

10. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 1:49.96 (56.42-53.54).

11. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 1:50.17 (57.91-52.26).

12. Loic Meillard, Switzerland, 1:50.19 (58.22-51.97).

13. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 1:50.24 (57.22-53.02).

13. Mattias Hargin, Sweden, 1:50.24 (56.34-53.90).

15. Reto Schmidiger, Switzerland, 1:50.32 (58.40-51.92).

16. Linus Strasser, Germany, 1:50.33 (57.43-52.90).

17. Robin Buffet, France, 1:50.35 (58.46-51.89).

18. Ramon Zenhaeusern, Switzerland, 1:50.37 (57.97-52.40).

19. David Chodounsky, United States, 1:50.47 (56.88-53.59).

Continued below.

20. Jean-Baptiste Grange, France, 1:50.48 (58.23-52.25).

21. Matej Vidovic, Croatia, 1:50.53 (57.70-52.83).

22. Stefan Hadalin, Slovenia, 1:50.55 (58.65-51.90).

23. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 1:50.69 (55.84-54.85).

24. Christian Hirschbuehl, Austria, 1:50.70 (58.16-52.54).

25. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:50.71 (57.41-53.30).

26. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway, 1:50.89 (57.34-53.55).

27. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 1:50.91 (57.25-53.66).

28. Marc Rochat, Switzerland, 1:51.06 (58.58-52.48).

29. Marc Digruber, Austria, 1:51.30 (57.37-53.93).

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 685 points.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 575.

3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 431.

4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 340.

5. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 336.

6. Michael Matt, Austria, 322.

7. Stefano Gross, Italy, 316.

8. Dave Ryding, Britain, 306.

9. Alexis Pinturault, France, 257.

10. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 243.

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1425.

2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 871.

3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 867.

4. Alexis Pinturault, France, 849.

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 630.

6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 586.

7. Peter Fill, Italy, 577.

8. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 513.

9. Dominik Paris, Italy, 473.

10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 456.

25. Travis Ganong, United States, 295.

54. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings