Women's World Cup Super-G Results

1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:20.35.

2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:20.39.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:20.86.

4. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.15.

5. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:21.32.

6. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.60.

7. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:21.61.

8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.63.

9. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:21.67.

10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:21.71.

11. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:21.77.

12. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 1:21.80.

13. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:21.84.

14. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:21.92.

15. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:21.95.

16. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:22.02.

17. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 1:22.18.

18. Rosina Schneeberger, Austria, 1:22.23.

19. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:22.28.

20. Elisabeth Goergl, Austria, 1:22.32.

21. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:22.33.

22. Valerie Grenier, Canada, 1:22.39.

23. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:22.40.

24. Fabienne Suter, Switzerland, 1:22.45.

25. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland, 1:22.52.

26. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:22.60.

27. Anna Hofer, Italy, 1:22.72.

28. Priska Nufer, Switzerland, 1:22.74.

29. Maria Tviberg Therese, Norway, 1:22.92.

30. Sabrina Maier, Austria, 1:23.03.

32. Alice McKennis, United States, 1:23.09.

34. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 1:23.17.

35. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:23.18.

39. Anna Marno, United States, 1:23.51.

42. Breezy Johnson, United States, 1:23.92.

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 350 points.

2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 335.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300.

4. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 245.

5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 240.

6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 233.

7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 190.

8. Federica Brignone, Italy, 162.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 156.

10. Tessa Worley, France, 138.

11. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 131.

21. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 70.

1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1323.

2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1145.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1021.

5. Tessa Worley, Francee, 736.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 669.

7. Federica Brignone, Italy, 655.

8. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 632.

9. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 499.

20. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 331.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings