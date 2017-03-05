Motorsport: Back to back wins for Shane van Gisbergen

By Dale Budge

Defending series champion Shane van Gisbergen has completed a perfect opening weekend to the 2017 season by winning both races at the Clipsal 500 on the streets of Adelaide.

The Red Bull Holden Racing driver was the fastest driver in both qualifying sessions, set the fastest time in both top 10 shootouts and banked both race wins in a dominant display.

He had to work extremely hard for the Sunday win after fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin led for the majority of the race in his DJR Team Penske Ford before a late mistake allowed van Gisbergen through.

"What a feeling. Awesome weekend," van Gisbergen said.

"That race was very tough. In the middle there I lost a lot of time battling James [Courtney] and Fabian [Coulthard]. Then we had to run down Scotty [McLaughlin].

"What an awesome weekend - 300 points, what a way to start the season."

A disappointed McLaughlin was left ruing what might have been but his speed will give the DJR team Penske outfit confidence heading into the rest of the year.

"I threw it away," McLaughlin said. "Shane was fantastic - his car was very fast.

"I just didn't quite have the pace in the last stint."

Chaz Mostert was third in the Supercheap Ford with James Courtney fourth and New Zealander Fabian Coulthard fifth in the second DJR Team Penske Ford.

Courtney will wait to see if he is punished in a post-race investigation after he spun Simona di Silvestro as she tried to enter pit lane.

Race 2 results

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

2. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

3. Chaz Mostert (Ford)

4. James Courtney (Holden)

5. Fabian Coulthard (Ford)

6. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

7. Tim Slade (Holden)

8. Cameron Waters (Ford)

9. Todd Kelly (Nissan)

10. Craig Lowndes (Holden)

Championship Standings

1. Shane van Gisbergen 300

2=. Fabian Coulthard -51

2=. James Courtney -51

4. Chaz Mostert -87

5. Cameron Waters -90

6. Jamie Whincup - 96

7. Scott McLaughlin - 108

8. Craig Lowndes -132

9. Rick Kelly -135

10. Tim Slade -141

- NZ Herald