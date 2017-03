SYDNEY (AP) " Results of weekend matches in Australia's National Rugby League:

Parramatta 20, Manly 12

New Zealand Warriors 26, Newcastle 22

Wests Tigers 34, South Sydney 18

Brisbane 26, Cronulla 18

Melbourne 12, Canterbury Bulldogs 6

St. George Illawarra 42, Penrith 10

North Queensland 20, Canberra 16

Sydney Roosters 32, Gold Coast 18

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings