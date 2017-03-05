NRL: Win was a wake-up call - Ryan Hoffman

Warriors back-rower Ryan Hoffman described today's narrow 26-22 NRL win over Newcastle as a wake-up call that reinforced the need to become more consistent over 80 minutes.

Hoffman scored the match-winning try in the 73rd minute and, along with Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, helped lead the way after the Knights stole a two-point lead on the back of three quick tries.

"I thought we were the better team on the day," said Hoffman. "Ata (Hingano) put the ball on my chest and I managed to get my way over the line.

"We had a lapse there for 10 to 15 minutes and to the Knights' credit they capitalised but it was a good wake-up call for us.

"It was a good chance for us to realise we've got to be an 80-minute team. We can't be a 50- or 60-minute team in this competition."

Looking forward to next Friday night's clash against Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart Stadium, the former Warriors captain warned his side needed to adapt better, after injuries forced both vice-captain Simon Mannering (neck) and hooker Issac Luke (chest) to the sidelines early in the second half.

With back-rower Bodene Thompson filling in at dummy-half in his first outing of the season and 18-year-old debutant Isaiah Papali'i replacing Mannering, the Warriors lacked organisation and stability in the middle.

"I don't think we adapted very well to both Issac and Simon going off the field because they hold our middle together so that's certainly a work-on for us," he said.

Coach Stephen Kearney was thrilled with Hoffman's contribution and the manner in which he stood tall in the absence of two of the side's forward leaders.

Despite losing the captaincy to Tuivasa-Sheck and being told his services are not required next season, Hoffman proved his commitment to the Warriors remained absolute.

"He had a wonderful performance today," said Kearney. "He came up with some really telling tackles and big runs. He and Roger both came up with some wonderful plays too but Ryan's effort was really good.

"That epitomises Hoff. Everyone keeps talking about him and the captaincy but he's a real pro and you saw that today."

