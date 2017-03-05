6:53pm Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-1, 7-5.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. John Isner, United States, and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Anastasia Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, and Mariana Duque-Marino, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 05 Mar 2017 18:53:06 Processing Time: 910ms