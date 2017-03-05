Women's World Cup Super-G results

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) " Top 10 results Sunday from the women's World Cup Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, venue for the 2018 Olympics:

1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1 minute, 20.35 seconds.

2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:20.39.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:20.86.

4. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.15.

5. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:21.32.

6. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.60.

7. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:21.61.

8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.63.

9. Tina Weirather, Liechenstein, 1:21.67.

10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:21.71.