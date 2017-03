Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Live updates of the New Zealand Warriors' NRL season opener against the Newcastle Knights.

After finishing 10th last season, the Warriors have a new coach and captain, with Stephen Kearney and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck taking over the respective positions. They will have the best possible chance to start the new era on a winning note, going up against the Knights, who won just one game last year in one of the worst ever NRL seasons.

- NZ Herald