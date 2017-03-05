Women's Top 25 Capsules

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (AP) " Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and top-ranked UConn routed Tulsa 105-57 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points to help the Huskies (30-0) extend their NCAA-record winning streak to 105 games and reach the 30-victory mark for the 12th consecutive season.

It was the 19th game this season in which the Huskies never trailed. UConn is now 80-0 in league play since the formation of the AAC, including 10-0 in the postseason tournament.

The Huskies will play UCF on Sunday.

Erika Wakefield had 15 points for Tulsa (10-21).

No. 2 BAYLOR 95, TEXAS TECH 63

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " Alexis Prince scored 22 points to help Baylor beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

The Lady Bears (29-2) moved two wins from their seventh straight conference tournament title. They will face No. 24 Kansas State on Sunday.

Nina Davis had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Kalani Brown added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Recee Caldwell scored 21 points for Texas Tech (14-17).

No. 3 NOTRE DAME 84, No. 14 LOUISVILLE 73

CONWAY, South Carolina (AP) " Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and Notre Dame beat Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

The Fighting Irish (29-3) advanced to the title game " where they will face No. 13 Duke " for the fourth straight year. They are aiming to become only the second team in conference history to win both the regular season and tournament crowns in four consecutive seasons. Duke did it from 2001-04.

Asia Durr had 26 points for Louisville (27-7).

No. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 89, KENTUCKY 77

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (AP) " A'ja Wilson had 26 points and No. 5 South Carolina reached the Southeastern Conference finals for the third straight year, beating Kentucky 89-77 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (26-4) will face either No. 6 Mississippi State or Texas A&M on Sunday. Kaela Davis and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 17 points each.

Makayla Epps had 31 points for the Wildcats (21-10). They have lost six in row to South Carolina.

PURDUE 71, No. 9 OHIO STATE 60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Ashley Morrissette had 24 points and seven assists and Purdue upset Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten championship game.

Dominique Oden added 20 points for Purdue (21-11, 10-6). The Boilermakers will face No. 4 Maryland or Michigan State on Sunday.

Shayla Cooper had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio State (26-5).

No. 13 DUKE 57, No. 16 MIAMI 52

CONWAY, South Carolina (AP) " Lexie Brown scored 20 points, including five key ones down the stretch, to help Duke beat Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

The Blue Devils won their 10th straight game to advance to the conference championship for the first time since 2014. Duke (27-4) will play No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday.

Keyona Hayes scored 17 points for Miami (23-8).

No. 22 DRAKE 105, WICHITA STATE 89

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) " Lizzy Wendell scored 25 points and Drake beat Wichita State to become the first team to go undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference regular-season play.

Drake (25-4, 18-0) has won 19 straight, and is 13-0 at home.

The Bulldogs and the Shockers (14-15, 9-9) have first-round byes for the conference tournament that opens Thursday in Moline, Illinois. Rangie Bessard led Wichita State with 24 points and nine rebounds.

No. 24 KANSAS STATE 74, IOWA STATE 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " Kayla Goth scored a career-high 25 points, and Kansas State made all 12 of its free throws in the last 1:11 to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-9) will face No. 2 Baylor on Sunday.

Emily Durr hit five 3s and had 21 points for Iowa State (18-12).