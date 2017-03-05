1:44pm Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

England stuns US women 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup soccer

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) " Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in close in the 89th minute and England stunned the United States 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England has beaten the United States since a friendly in 2011. It was only England's fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the U.S.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner kick. Two U.S. defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw. Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in temperatures in the 20s with a wind chill that made it feel like 10 degrees.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 05 Mar 2017 14:36:03 Processing Time: 19ms