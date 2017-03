By Daniel Richardson

Join us here for today's live blog of UFC 209, headlined by a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

The pair first clashed in November as they battled to a majority draw, which saw Woodley retain the belt. Who will triumph this time around?

Also, Kiwi heavyweight Mark Hunt will look to get his name back in the title picture when he fights Alistair Overeem to open the main card.

Follow all the action with your host Daniel Richardson.

- NZ Herald