Former girlfriend of Penrith Panthers star Bryce Cartwright paid $50,000 for abortion

A former girlfriend of a rugby league star was allegedly paid $50,000 to have an abortion.

A former girlfriend of a rugby league star was allegedly paid $50,000 to have an abortion.

The 24-year-old woman, known only as Miss X, claims to have dated Bryce Cartwright of the Penrith Panthers for several months last year, Daily Telegraph reports.

Miss X, who says she is against abortion, claims she fell pregnant to Cartwright and had the termination in November because she felt she had no other choice.

'I felt I had no other option than to get rid of the baby, the pressure was relentless,' she said.

A contract was drawn-up before the procedure stating the pregnancy would be terminated by agreement of both parties and Cartwright would pay Miss X the $50,000.

The deal to pay Miss X the money was allegedly brokered by club intermediary Lou Zivanovic.

Miss X claims Mr Zivanovic made clear she would be provided 'minimum support' if she kept the baby.

She said she felt 'bullied' and 'boxed into a corner'.

Miss X, who broke up with Cartwright after she fell pregnant, says she ending up donating the money to charity because she was full of regret.

- news.com.au