Men's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions

1967_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1968_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1969_Karl Schranz, Austria

1970_Karl Schranz, Austria

1971_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1972_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1973_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1974_Piero Gros, Italy

1975_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1976_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1977_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1978_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1979_Peter Luscher, Switzerland

1980_Andreas Wenzel, Liechtenstein

1981_Phil Mahre, United States

1982_Phil Mahre, United States

1983_Phil Mahre, United States

1984_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1985_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1986_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1987_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1988_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1989_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1990_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1991_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1992_Paul Accola, Switzerland

1993_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1994_Kjetil Andre Aamodt, Norway

1995_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1996_Lasse Kjus, Norway

1997_Luc Alphand, France

1998_Hermann Maier, Austria

1999_Lasse Kjus, Norway

2000_Hermann Maier, Austria

2001_Hermann Maier, Austria

2002_Stephan Eberharter, Austria

2003_Stephan Eberharter, Austria

2004_Hermann Maier, Austria

2005_Bode Miller, United States

2006_Benjamin Raich, Austria

2007_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

2008_Bode Miller, United States

2009_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

2010_Carlo Janka, Switzerland

2011_Ivica Kostelic, Croatia

2012_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2013_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2014_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2015_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2016_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2017_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

AP

