6:52am Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Men's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions

1967_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1968_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1969_Karl Schranz, Austria

1970_Karl Schranz, Austria

1971_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1972_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1973_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1974_Piero Gros, Italy

1975_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1976_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1977_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1978_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1979_Peter Luscher, Switzerland

1980_Andreas Wenzel, Liechtenstein

1981_Phil Mahre, United States

1982_Phil Mahre, United States

1983_Phil Mahre, United States

1984_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1985_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

Continued below.

Related Content

1986_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1987_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1988_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1989_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1990_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1991_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1992_Paul Accola, Switzerland

1993_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1994_Kjetil Andre Aamodt, Norway

1995_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1996_Lasse Kjus, Norway

1997_Luc Alphand, France

1998_Hermann Maier, Austria

1999_Lasse Kjus, Norway

2000_Hermann Maier, Austria

2001_Hermann Maier, Austria

2002_Stephan Eberharter, Austria

2003_Stephan Eberharter, Austria

2004_Hermann Maier, Austria

2005_Bode Miller, United States

2006_Benjamin Raich, Austria

2007_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

2008_Bode Miller, United States

2009_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

2010_Carlo Janka, Switzerland

2011_Ivica Kostelic, Croatia

2012_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2013_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2014_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2015_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2016_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2017_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 05 Mar 2017 06:52:37 Processing Time: 541ms