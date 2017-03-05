6:41am Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke wins 2-0

STOKE, England (AP) " Marko Arnautovic scored two first-half goals Saturday to lead Stoke to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, which plunged into the Premier League relegation zone.

The Austria midfielder brought down a long pass from Glenn Whelan in the 29th, rounded goalkeeper Victor Valdes and smashed into the unprotected net for his fifth of the season.

Stoke doubled its lead in the 42nd in a move like the Stoke of old. A lofted corner was headed down by Peter Crouch and Arnautovic reacted first inside the six-yard box to swivel and score through a bunch of Middlesbrough defenders.

Midtable Stoke rebounded impressively from its 4-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

Middlesbrough is three points from safety.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 05 Mar 2017 06:41:56 Processing Time: 418ms