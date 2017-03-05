Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) " Results Saturday in a men's Alpine World Cup giant slalom:

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 2:24.31 (1:11.63-1:12.68).

2. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 2:24.77 (1:13.32-1:11.45).

3. Matts Olsson, Sweden, 2:24.98 (1:12.94-1:12.04).

4. Manuel Feller, Austria, 2:25.06 (1:13.70-1:11.36).

5. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 2:25.23 (1:13.14-1:12.09).

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 2:25.23 (1:12.93-1:12.30).

7. Florian Eisath, Italy, 2:25.32 (1:13.24-1:12.08).

8. Elia Zurbriggen, Switzerland, 2:25.39 (1:13.62-1:11.77).

9. Roland Leitinger, Austria, 2:25.58 (1:13.10-1:12.48).

10. Loic Meillard, Switzerland, 2:25.61 (1:14.29-1:11.32).

11. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 2:25.62 (1:12.59-1:13.03).

12. Justin Murisier, Switzerland, 2:25.63 (1:12.73-1:12.90).

13. Mathieu Faivre, France, 2:25.70 (1:13.01-1:12.69).

14. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 2:25.81 (1:12.86-1:12.95).

15. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 2:25.82 (1:13.71-1:12.11).

16. Philipp Schoerghofer, Austria, 2:26.05 (1:13.11-1:12.94).

17. Marcus Monsen, Norway, 2:26.06 (1:14.63-1:11.43).

18. Daniel Meier, Austria, 2:26.17 (1:14.79-1:11.38).

19. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 2:26.18 (1:13.67-1:12.51).

20. Roberto Nani, Italy, 2:26.31 (1:13.80-1:12.51).

21. David Chodounsky, United States, 2:26.56 (1:14.39-1:12.17).

22. Tim Jitloff, United States, 2:26.66 (1:14.70-1:11.96).

23. Zan Kranjec, Slovenia, 2:26.67 (1:14.03-1:12.64).

24. Erik Read, Canada, 2:26.89 (1:14.13-1:12.76).

25. Krystof Kryzl, Czech Republic, 2:26.94 (1:14.39-1:12.55).

26. Christoph Noesig, Austria, 2:26.97 (1:14.68-1:12.29).

27. Cyprien Sarrazin, France, 2:28.26 (1:14.36-1:13.90).

28. Marcel Mathis, Austria, 2:28.56 (1:14.44-1:14.12).

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 633 points.

2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 439.

3. Mathieu Faivre, France, 380.

4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 292.

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 290.

6. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 253.

7. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 231.

8. Matts Olsson, Sweden, 219.

9. Florian Eisath, Italy, 207.

10. Philipp Schoerghofer, Austria, 184.

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1375.

2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 871.

3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 867.

4. Alexis Pinturault, France, 843.

5. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 586.

6. Peter Fill, Italy, 577.

7. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 570.

8. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 477.

9. Dominik Paris, Italy, 473.

10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 456.

