Women's World Cup Downhill Results

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) " Results Saturday in a women's Alpine World Cup downhill at Jeongseon Alpine Center:

1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:38.80.

2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:38.87.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:39.03.

4. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:39.38.

5. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:39.40.

6. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:39.42.

7. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:39.57.

8. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:39.81.

9. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:39.91.

10. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:39.92.

11. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 1:39.95.

12. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 1:40.03.

13. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:40.07.

14. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:40.14.

14. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:40.14.

16. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:40.34.

16. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:40.34.

18. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:40.40.

19. Fabienne Suter, Switzerland, 1:40.44.

20. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:40.49.

21. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 1:40.59.

22. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:40.89.

23. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:41.28.

23. Michaela Wenig, Germany, 1:41.28.

23. Maria Therese Tviberg, Norway, 1:41.28.

26. Marusa Ferk, Slovenia, 1:41.40.

27. Alice McKennis, United States, 1:41.43.

28. Priska Nufer, Switzerland, 1:41.59.

29. Christina Ager, Austria, 1:41.67.

30. Romane Miradoli, France, 1:42.03.

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 497 points.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 400.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 360.

4. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 215.

5. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 206.

6. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 200.

7. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 189

8. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 175.

9. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 170.

10. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 168.

1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1323.

2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1085.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 921.

5. Tessa Worley, Francee, 736.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 640.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 632.

8. Federica Brignone, Italy, 605.

9. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 499.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings