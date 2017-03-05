5:47am Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bjork, Jamieson still tied for lead at Tshwane Open

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) " Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson will fight it out again as they retained a share of the lead heading toward the final round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.

The second-round co-leaders were still top of the leaderboard after 54 holes, both moving to 13-under-par 200 at Pretoria Country Club in the South African capital.

Bjork, seeking a maiden European Tour title, opened a two-shot lead at one point but slipped up with bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15. He and Jamieson carded 68s and birdied their last hole to open a one-shot lead over Jorge Campillo and Dean Burmester, and break a four-way tie for the lead.

Campillo and Burmester put themselves in contention with 6-under 65s at the par-71 layout.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 05 Mar 2017 06:31:45 Processing Time: 101ms