2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the Indian first innings on the first day of the second cricket test against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul c Renshaw b Lyon 90

Abhinav Mukund lbw b Starc 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 17

Virat Kohli lbw b Lyon 12

Ajinkya Rahane st Wade b Lyon 17

Karun Nair st Wade b O'Keefe 26

Ravichandran Ashwin c Warner b Lyon 7

Wriddhiman Saha c Smith b Lyon 1

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 3

Umesh Yadav not out 0

Ishant Sharma c Handscomb b Lyon 0

Extras: (12b, 4lb) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 189.

Overs: 71.2. Batting time: 291 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-72, 3-88, 4-118, 5-156, 6-174, 7-178, 8-188, 9-189, 10-189.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-5-39-1, Josh Hazlewood 11-2-42-0, Steve O'Keefe 21-5-40-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-2-0, Nathan Lyon 22.2-4-50-8.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.