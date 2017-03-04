11:33pm Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the Indian first innings on the first day of the second cricket test against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul c Renshaw b Lyon 90

Abhinav Mukund lbw b Starc 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 17

Virat Kohli lbw b Lyon 12

Ajinkya Rahane st Wade b Lyon 17

Karun Nair st Wade b O'Keefe 26

Ravichandran Ashwin c Warner b Lyon 7

Wriddhiman Saha c Smith b Lyon 1

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 3

Umesh Yadav not out 0

Ishant Sharma c Handscomb b Lyon 0

Extras: (12b, 4lb) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 189.

Overs: 71.2. Batting time: 291 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-72, 3-88, 4-118, 5-156, 6-174, 7-178, 8-188, 9-189, 10-189.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-5-39-1, Josh Hazlewood 11-2-42-0, Steve O'Keefe 21-5-40-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-2-0, Nathan Lyon 22.2-4-50-8.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 05 Mar 2017 00:27:07 Processing Time: 75ms