New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard on Saturday from the fifth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park:

Martin Guptill b Rabada 4

Dean Brownlie lbw b Phehlukwayo 24

Kane Williamson run out 9

Ross Taylor lbw b Phehlukwayo 8

Luke Ronchi c de Kock b Morris 8

James Neesham c Duminy b Rabada 24

Mitchell Santner run out 24

Colin de Grandhomme c de Kock b Rabada 32

Tim Southee c and b Tahir 6

Jeetan Patel lbw b Tahir 0

Trent Boult not out 0

Extras (5lb,5w) 10

TOTAL (all out) 149.

Overs: 41.1. Batting time: 177 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-42, 3-42, 4-51, 5-72, 6-87, 7-132, 8-140, 9-147, 10-149.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7.1-1-25-3 (2w), Chris Morris 9-0-34-1 (3w), Imran Tahir 10-0-14-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-35-2, Dwaine Pretorius 8-0-36-0.

Quinton de Kock c Williamson b Patel 6

Hashim Amla c Santner b de Grandhomme 8

Faf du Plessis not out 51

J.P. Duminy c Santner b Patel 3

A.B. de Villiers c Ronchi b Neesham 23

David Miller not out 45

Extras (5lb,9w) 14

TOTAL (for four wickets) 150.

Overs: 32.2. Batting time: 144 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-35, 3-48, 4-88.

Did not bat: Dwain Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Jeetan Patel 5-0-26-2 (1w), Trent Boult 9.2-0-44-0 (2w), Tim Southee 10-1-40-0 (2w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-16-1 (3w), Mitchell Santner 2-0-9-0, James Neesham 2-0-10-1 (1w).

Toss: South Africa.

Result: South Africa won by six wickets and the five-match series 3-2.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

