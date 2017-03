AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) " South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the fifth one-day cricket international on Saturday to win the five-match series 3-2:

Scores:

South Africa 150-4 (Faf du Plessis 51 not out, David Miller 45 not out; Jeetan Patel 2-26) def. New Zealand 149 (Colin de Grandhomme 32; Kagiso Rabada 3-25, Imran Tahir 2-14, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-35), by six wickets.