Cricket: South Africa win ODI series with six-wicket victory over Black Caps

By Andrew Alderson, at Eden Park

South Africa produced a cathartic finish to the one-day international series against New Zealand with a six-wicket win to help erase the memories of their World Cup semi-final loss to the same opponents at Eden Park two years ago.

On March 24, 2015, the Proteas endured Grant Elliott's match-winning six off the penultimate ball. Tonight they suffered some awkward moments, notably at 88 for four after 22 overs with the loss of AB de Villiers.

Eventually they chased down the 150 target with 17.4 overs to spare.

The Black Caps' formidable home ODI record, which had stretched to seven bilateral series, ended.

Faf du Plessis (51 off 90 balls) and David Miller (45 off 35 balls) proved the pivotal pairing with an unbeaten 62-run fifth-wicket partnership to see them home.

New Zealand looked to generate an epiphany when Jimmy Neesham delivered one of the few balls, possibly the only ball this series, which de Villiers took his eyes off. Luke Ronchi didn't let it out of his sight. The delivery went from the gloves of the South African captain into the gloves of the New Zealand wicketkeeper.

De Villiers exited for 23 from 21 balls, his lowest score of the series, and the hosts had a chance to defend the lowest score since Pakistan kept New Zealand at bay with 146 in March 1994.

The wickets fell steadily - Quinton de Kock at six in the third over, Hashim Amla at 35 in the 12th over and Jean-Paul Duminy at 48 in the 16th - but the sight of de Villiers loosening the velcro on his gloves offered local fans hope. It wasn't enough.

Earlier, New Zealand's top order batting got as scorched by South Africa as Neesham's straight six which flew through the flaming machine in the 21st over.

The leather withstood the heat and came back unscathed; the hosts could not claim the same lack of damage.

South Africa worked themselves into a commanding position with bowling pyrotechnics, dismissing New Zealand for 149 in 41.1 overs.

The hosts faced the indignity of a delayed dinner break to meet allotted broadcasting times.

With resources shredded by early wickets, they limped to port like a round-the-world yacht under jury-rig.

A guide to their efforts was the saturation of ironic applause towards the end. The New Zealanders could not keep the South African bowlers at bay with their constant needling outside off stump. They collapsed from 41 for one at the start of the 11th over to 72 for five by the end of the 20th, a differential of four for 36.

Kagiso Rabada (three for 25 from 7.1 overs), Andile Phehlukwayo (two for 35 from seven overs), Chris Morris (one for 34 from nine overs) and Imran Tahir (two for 14 from his allotment) each worked in partnerships to ensure there was no miraculous Black Caps escape.

Tahir's figures were second-equal best for economy rate from 10 overs in Eden Park ODIs. They were level the match's Australian television umpire Paul Reiffel in 1995. Continuing the serendipity, the king of parsimony at the ground was the match referee Javagal Srinath of India who took three wickets for 13 in 2003.

Kane Williamson was run out for nine at the end of Tahir's first over as the dot ball pressure mounted. Dean Brownlie (24 off 37 balls) and Ross Taylor (eight from 12) fell in identical lbw fashion, hit on the back leg by Phehlukwayo as they played across the line. Ronchi had a prime chance to redeem his recent poor run of ODI form, but gloved a Morris delivery to de Kock for eight off 20 balls. He waited 15 balls for his first run.

Neesham, with 24 from as many deliveries, offered some clean hitting as a respite. Colin de Grandhomme (32 from 48 balls) and Mitchell Santner (24 from 50 balls) contributed the best partnership of the innings with 45 for the seventh wicket. Santner was casually run out by a Duminy strike as he looked to ease a ball behind point.

The rout was complete when de Grandhomme attempted to swing Rabada through the legside and edged behind.​

- NZ Herald