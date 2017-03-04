5:26pm Sat 4 March
World Cup Downhill Results

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) " Leading results Saturday from a World Cup ski race at Jeongseon Alpine Center:

Women

1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1 minute, 38.80 seconds.

2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:38.87.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovakia, 1:39.03.

4. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:39.38.

5. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:39.41.

6. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:39.42

7. Jasmine Flurry, Switzerland, 1:39.58.

8. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:39.81.

9. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:39.91.

10. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:39.92.

