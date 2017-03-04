World Cup Downhill Results

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) " Leading results Saturday from a World Cup ski race at Jeongseon Alpine Center:
Women
1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1 minute, 38.80 seconds.
2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:38.87.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovakia, 1:39.03.
4. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:39.38.
5. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:39.41.
6. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:39.42
7. Jasmine Flurry, Switzerland, 1:39.58.
8. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:39.81.
9. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:39.91.
10. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:39.92.
