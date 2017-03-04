India wins toss, bats 1st in 2nd cricket test vs Australia

BANGALORE, India (AP) " India captain Virat Kohli won the toss Saturday and decided to bat first in the second cricket test against Australia.

"Looks like a typical Bangalore wicket," Kohli said. "Pretty good to bat on. The first three days should be good, but at the same time bowlers are always in play in Bangalore."

India made two changes: Abhinav Mukund came in as opener to replace Murali Vijay, who injured his shoulder in the first test won by Australia by 333 runs at Pune.

India also dropped Jayant Yadav for an extra batsman, Karun Nair, who scored an unbeaten triple century in his previous test last December.

Australia retained an unchanged lineup from the first test.

Lineups:

India: Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.