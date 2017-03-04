Marcus Daniell makes Brazil semis

By Dave Worsley

A mixed week for Kiwi tennis players has been highlighted by the effort of Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner who are through to the doubles semifinals of the ATP tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The pair defeated Sergio Galdos (Peru) and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chile) 6-3 6-2 in the quarters and now face the Argentine pair of Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran for a spot in the final.

Earlier in the same event Artem Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe were defeated in the quarter-finals by the Brazilian team of Andre Sa and Rogerio Dutra Silva 7-6(4) 2-6 6-10 in just under two hours.

At the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco Michael Venus and Robert Lindstedt (Sweden) lost to the second seeds Raven Klaasen (South Africa) and Rajeev Ram (United States) 3-6 4-6 in the first round.

At the US$50,000 Challenger event in Yokohama, Japan it was another solid effort for Queenstowns Ben Mclachlan and Australian Steven de Waard as they reached the semifinals of the doubles before they lost to Luke Saville (Australia) and Joris De Loore (Belgium) 4-6 2-6.

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from New Zealand Tennis