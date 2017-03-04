1:03pm Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

McIlroy feeling better and takes 2-shot lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Rory McIlroy holed out from the 14th fairway for eagle on his way to a 6-under 65 on Friday to build a two-shot lead at the Mexico Championship.

McIlroy got 14 hours of sleep to help overcome a stomach virus and said he was feeling better.

His game looked better than ever.

In his first tournament in seven weeks because of a rib injury, McIlroy made six birdies and an eagle. He missed a 3-foot birdie on the last hole, but still led by two over Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Ross Fisher. Thomas had a 66, and Mickelson and Fisher each shot 68.

Mickelson played the final 15 holes with his brother, Tim Mickelson, on his bag because his regular caddie fell ill.

McIlroy was at 9-under 133. Dustin Johnson shot 66 and was three shots behind.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Mar 2017 13:49:05 Processing Time: 12ms