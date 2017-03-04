Morgan 10th ODI hundred gets England to 296-6 vs West Indies

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) " Eoin Morgan's 10th one-day international century powered England to a competitive 296-6 against the West Indies in the series opener on Friday.

The captain came in after Joe Root was bowled for 4 and England was at 29-2 in the eighth over, and he stayed in until he was run out in the final over for 107.

But he made the home side pay for dropping him on 4 and 69.

Morgan hit 10 boundaries, and his second six, over deep midwicket, brought up his second century in three ODIs. It took him 113 balls. He faced three more balls when Carlos Brathwaite, the bowler who missed the wicket on 4, pounced on his follow through and caught Morgan stranded.

Morgan anchored partnerships with Sam Billings (42) of 67 for the third wicket, with Jos Buttler (14) of 33 for the fourth, with Ben Stokes (55) of 110 for the fifth, and with Moeen Ali (31 not out) of 53 for the sixth.

Stokes suffered at the hands of the West Indies the last time they met in the World Twenty20 final a year ago in Kolkata, where he conceded four sixes to Brathwaite in the final over and West Indies won.

The first part of their reunion was an anticlimax, as Stokes the batsman mustered only seven runs from 10 delivers by Brathwaite.

But the allrounder Stokes still made a handy contribution with his ninth ODI half-century and third of the year, after two in India.