Olympic champion Thiam adds European indoor pentathlon gold

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) " Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam won the European indoor pentathlon title in dominant fashion on Friday.

The Belgian athlete got a personal-best 4,870 points, topping the standings in the high jump, shot put and 60-meter hurdles, as she beat Austria's Ivona Dadic (4,767) and Hungarian Gyorgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas (4,723).

Olympic shot put bronze medalist Anita Marton of Hungary easily retained her European indoor title with a throw of 19.28 meters, the best in the world this season.

Marton had five throws superior to the 18.36 managed by Bulgaria's Radoslava Mavrodieva for silver, with Belarusian Yulia Leontyuk secured the bronze medal with 18.32.

Only one Russian athlete, long jumper Darya Klishina, is competing at the championships because of the ongoing suspension of the Russian national team due to widespread doping.