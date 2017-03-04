Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Series Results

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Results Friday at the Abu Dhabi world series triathlon:

1. Andrea Hewitt, New Zealand, 2 hours, 3 minutes, 46 seconds

2. Jodie Stimpson, Britain, 2:03:46

3. Sara Vilic, Austria, 2:03:53

4. Rachel Klamer, Netherlands, 2:04:17

5. Ai Ueda, Japan, 2:04:52

6. Gillian Backhouse, Australia, 2:04:56

7. Katie Zaferes, United States, 2:05:02

8. Lisa Perterer, Austria, 2:05:05

9. Yuko Takahashi, Japan, 2:05:07

10. Rebecca Spence, New Zealand, 2:05:13

