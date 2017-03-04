Last seeds eliminated in Malaysian Open quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " Magda Linette of Poland knocked out the last remaining seed in the Malaysian Open when she beat No. 5 Duan Ying Ying of China 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
One match earlier, No. 6 Wang Qiang of China lost to compatriot Han Xinyun 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4.
Linette's first WTA semifinals since reaching the 2015 Japan Open final will be against Nao Hibino of Japan.
Hibino took out Lesley Kerkhove of the Netherlands 7-6 (4), 6-3. She's chasing her second career title, after Tashkent in 2015. Linette won their only previous match in Tokyo last year.
Han and Ashleigh Barty of Australia have a shot at their first career singles final. They have never met.
Barty beat Zhang Kai-Lin 6-0, 7-6 (2) as China's presence in the draw was cut from four players to one. Barty faces the last local on Saturday.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings