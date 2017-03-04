Verdasco reaches first final of year in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " In a match between unseeded players, Fernando Verdasco defeated Robin Haase 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Friday.
Verdasco upset sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and fourth-seeded Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.
"It's an amazing week so far, beating two top seeds," Verdasco said.
Verdasco will play top-ranked Andy Murray or Lucas Pouille in the final.
The left-handed Verdasco is looking for his first title of the season, and first since winning Bucharest nearly a year ago.
Verdasco has won the last three matchups with Haase, including a quarterfinal en route to winning the Bucharest title.
After splitting sets, Verdasco dominated the third set, closing out the match by breaking Haase at love.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings