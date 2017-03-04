Verdasco reaches first final of year in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " In a match between unseeded players, Fernando Verdasco defeated Robin Haase 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Friday.

Verdasco upset sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and fourth-seeded Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.

"It's an amazing week so far, beating two top seeds," Verdasco said.

Verdasco will play top-ranked Andy Murray or Lucas Pouille in the final.

The left-handed Verdasco is looking for his first title of the season, and first since winning Bucharest nearly a year ago.

Verdasco has won the last three matchups with Haase, including a quarterfinal en route to winning the Bucharest title.

After splitting sets, Verdasco dominated the third set, closing out the match by breaking Haase at love.