3:55am Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site

BOSTON (AP) " Jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez are set to view the crime scene in Boston.

A spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney's Office says the jury on Friday will visit the site where Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were gunned down in 2012. Testimony will resume in court later in the day.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot the two men after a brief encounter at a nightclub where one of them bumped into Hernandez, which caused Hernandez to spill his drink.

Hernandez's lawyer says the real killer wasn't Hernandez, but rather the government's star witness, former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley.

Crime scene photos and graphic descriptions of the killings were presented in court Thursday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Mar 2017 04:45:42 Processing Time: 20ms