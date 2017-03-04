Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds

LAHTI, Finland (AP) " Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's 4x10-kilometer cross-country ski relay at the Nordic world championships on Friday.

Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.

Finn Haagen Krogh held off hard-charging Sergei Ustyugov on the final leg to win by 4.6 seconds.

"Ustyugov is the worst to have behind you on such a stage. It was a tough fight and it was great we could make it," Krogh said.

Sundby said the final leg was "absolutely wild" for the Norwegian team to watch.

It was Norway's sixth cross-country gold of the championships, but first in a men's event, while Ustyugov was denied a third gold. Norway has won the men's and women's relays in a demonstration of strength in depth ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Two and a half minutes further back, Sweden took bronze as Calle Halfvarsson beat Swiss rival Curdin Perl in a sprint to the line.

Finland's Matti Heikkinen was in the hunt for third too, but fell on the final bend.