Racing: Boris favoured for Cup

A third group one title looms for the talented Karen Walsh mentored Thrilling Boris in tomorrow's $80,000 Plasterboard Auckland Cup at the Manukau Stadium.

Thrilling Boris completed his 527m heat assignment last Sunday in 30.41s, which was three lengths quicker than the times posted in the other three greyhound heats.

Drawing trap-two has further enhanced his claims. "I have taken him along quietly during the week. I feel he is as good as last week and he has drawn really well," advised Walsh about the $1.70 final field favourite.

The Canterbury-based Dave and Jean Fahey training partnership commands respect when it comes to greyhound group one racing. He's All Power ($3.20) was that to snatch his 30.58s heat win.

"I didn't think he was a qualifying chance. He is a very good, strong dog who I reckon will improve for the final," said Dave Fahey.

Calum Weir produced Zipping Jordan ($4.50) to finish second in the NZ Cup and his 30.65s heat winner has drawn ideally in the ace-trap.

The recently retired Dyna Vikkers was the winner of last year's Auckland Cup and his trainer Craig Roberts is seeking a repeat win with the 30.59s heat winner Letron James ($18).

The record breaking short course sprinter Swimming Goat is the $2 final field favourite for the $25,000 Railway Sprint at group one level. That's despite finishing second in his 318m heat last Sunday. He was on track debut and he suffered jostling.

"I know you will see a better dog up there on Sunday. He was lost on the track [on track debut]. He has been bouncing around like the Goat of old since then," said Weir.

The same black type training double could also be achieved by Walsh who is represented by her 18.57s heat winner My Girl Chloe ($5).

Allegro Gun ($7) was the fastest Railway heat winner when he clocked 18.39s for Lisa Cole.

