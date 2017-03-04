Racing: Double Derby interest for Busuttin and Young

Former Cambridge trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young will be chasing one Derby and preparing for another across the Tasman today.

Young is in New Zealand with Rising Red, who will be the sole Australian-trained runner when he represents the couple's Cranbourne stable in the $1 million Vodafone New Zealand Derby, while back home Busuttin is putting the finishing touches on Anaheim, the stable's runner in the A$750,000 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington.

Anaheim, a son of Fastnet Rock, was a Listed winner over 1800m at the Melbourne Cup Carnival and finished third fresh-up over 1400m at Sandown. He is on a path to the A$2 million ATC Derby (2400m), which Busuttin and Young won so dominantly last year with Tavago.

"Anaheim is an outsider on Saturday but he should run well," Busuttin said. "He should be in the top six. He'll then go to the Rosehill Guineas and, hopefully, onto the Derby. He'll be better when he gets up to the 2000 at Rosehill."

Busuttin and Young also have a Victoria Derby on their CVs, having won it in 2011 with Sangster, but they haven't had much luck in the New Zealand Derby with their five runners. Last year they saddled up two starters and finished sixth (Tavago) and seventh (Predator).

- NZ Racing Desk