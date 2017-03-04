Racing: Partyon shakes off Oz hangover to take $125k Oaks

By Michael Guerin

If you want to join one of racing's more exclusive clubs talent will get you only so far - you also need heart.

And Partyon showed plenty of that to justify her hot favouritism in the $125,000 Pascoes Northern Oaks at Alexandra Park last night.

The filly joined the likes of Adore Me and Carabella as Northern Oaks winners when still unbeaten, her victory maintaining an unblemished record after 10 starts.

Four of those have been at group one level, two of them Oaks in the last week after she won the NSW Oaks at Menangle last Saturday. Maybe the rigours of the week were getting to Partyon as she turned for home in front last night, with first Spanish Armada and then Juice Brogden running at her hard.

But while Partyon looked vulnerable she didn't buckle, maintaining a slight advantage to the line and breaking the 3:20 barrier for the 2700m mobile.

It was a brave performance from a filly who probably wasn't at her best and suggests she is very special.

"That took some courage, not many horses win two Oaks in a week," said trainer-driver Mark Purdon.

Partyon could face Spanish Armada and possibly even her Aussie arch rival Petacular in the NZ Oaks and Harness Jewels in May and June, clashes which could be some of the highlights of the age group racing season.

Her effort to remain unbeaten was the highlight of a night on which her stablemate and fellow Jewels winner Heaven Rocks finally got his act together again with a stunning come from last win in the Founders.

The recalcitrant big fella has cost punters plenty this campaign but behaved well for driver Natalia Rasmussen and once launched with a lap to go never looked in danger of defeat.

Sales topper Mach Shard and improved trotter Princess Mackendon were other big winners on the night.

- NZ Herald