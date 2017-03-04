Live Streaming - Superbikes & Road Race Championship

Live streaming of the final round of the New Zealand Superbikes Championship and Road Race Championship from Hampton Downs Raceway in North Waikato.
Action starts at 9am and runs until 5pm.
