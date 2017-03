Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The family of former Silver Fern netball goal shoot Tania Dalton have set up a charitable trust in her name to support sports training and development for underprivileged children.

The loved wife and mother with an 11-year netball career passed away on Wednesday after she suffered an internal carotid artery aneurysm playing social touch rugby.

Dalton's funeral will be on Monday.

More to come.

- NZ Herald