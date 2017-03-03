5:00pm Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Joao Souza, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Cuevas (3), Uruguay, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Rogerio Dutra Silva and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 12-10.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 03 Mar 2017 17:00:28 Processing Time: 432ms