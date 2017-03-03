Vantage Black Sticks Women's squad finalised

By Hockey NZ

Following last months test series against Argentina, five players have been added to the 2017 Vantage Black Sticks Womens National Squad.

The final squad of 25 athletes sees the additions of striker Amy Robinson, midfielder Tessa Jopp and defenders Steph Dickins, Jenny Storey and Kim Tanner.

The squad is led by a core of experienced athletes with 10 having played over 100 tests while versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped (221).

North Harbour defender Kathryn Henry has not been selected in the National Squad as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in two tests against USA on 25th and 26th March in Rangiora before heading to the Vantage Hawkes Bay Festival of Hockey from 31st March - 9th April.

